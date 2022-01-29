Tickets have been released for Cowboys and Heroes 2022

Cowboys and Heroes Festival returns to Drumcoura City, outside Ballinamore this year.
The number one country music festival in Ireland has not yet announced it's full line up but we do know Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Johnny Brady, Jimmy Buckley and Robert Mizzel have confirmed. It will include also include Western horse shows, an American car show, line dancing, jiving, 5 bars, a food village, camping, Tipi’s, amusements and lots more.
The weekend festival will run from Junne 3- 6.
Tickets have gone on sale, for €100 weekend ticket which covers all perfomances over 4 days. These advance tickets doe not include camping.
The weekend tickets will cover you for all the performances over the 4 days. Weekend tickets are only available in advance.
You can boook tickets here.
Strict terms and conditions apply. See www.cowboysandheroes.ie for more information.
Gerard Butler, Simon Power, Cowboys and Heroes organiser, Nathan Carter and Glen Carroll, Cowboys and Heroes
