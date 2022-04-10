Search

10 Apr 2022

Leitrim's Easter Commemoration to be held next Sunday

On Sunday, April 17 Leitrim’s Annual Easter Commemoration will take place in Aughnasheelin at the graves of three of the heroes of Selton Hill, Séamus Wrynn and the two John Joe O’Reillys.

The Kiltubrid Pipe Band will lead the parade from Pol an Easa

On Sunday next, April 17 Leitrim’s Annual Easter Commemoration will take place in Aughnasheelin at the graves of three of the heroes of Selton Hill, Séamus Wrynn and the two John Joe O’Reillys.
On 11 March 1921, six IRA volunteers were killed at Selton Hill by British forces and five others survived. Last year it wasn’t possible to have a public Easter Commemoration on the 100th anniversary, due to Covid. This year a large crowd is anticipated to properly honour the memory of six brave men who died in the pursuit of Irish freedom.
Three of the six men were buried in Aughnasheelin making it a hallowed place in Leitrim’s history. This in fact the only Republican plot in Co Leitrim. The others who died were Seán Connolly from Ballinalee, Co Longford, Joe O’Beirne from Currycramp, Bornacoola and Michael Baxter from Bawnboy, Co Cavan.
Easter commemorations are attended by people of all political affiliations and of none. The commemoration is being organised by Cumann Shéamuis Mhic Bhroin, Ballinamore but all are welcome to attend. Beidh fáilte roimh gach duine. The oration will be given by Barry McElduff, well-known republican from Co Tyrone. Barry represented West Tyrone as an MP and also as an MLA in Stormont.
The parade, led by the Kiltubrid Pipe Band and a colour party, will assemble at Poll an Easa at 2.30pm and start at 3pm for Aughnasheelin Church and the Republican plot.

