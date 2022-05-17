Search

17 May 2022

Ballinamore announces new ‘Summer Series’ in the Island Theatre

Ballinamore announces new ‘Summer Series’ in the Island Theatre

Garadice

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 May 2022 6:00 PM

The Island Theatre, Ballinamore is delighted to announce a line-up of unique and eclectic live Leitrim musical talent this Summer.
The Summer Series consists of a silent film night with live orchestra, a unique collaboration between two much loved local traditional music bands Garadice and the Kiltubrid Pipe Band, and the return of a world renowned Mohill native Chris Meehan with his Redneck Friends.
All the events are held on Saturday evenings next month.
The first event on Saturday, June 4 patrons can enjoy a special silent film “The Hunchback of Notra Dame” with GreenBirds live orchestra.
On Saturday June 18 there is an exciting collaboration between popular band Garadice, the Kiltubrid Pipe band and special guest Des Cafferkey.
The last event is on Saturday, June 25 and is a concert with Chris Meehan and his Redneck Friends.

All events start at 8pm (Doors 7.30pm)

Tickets can be purchased online at www.islandtheatre.ie

You can get further information on (071) 968 1795. The Island Theatre would like to acknowledge the assistance of Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in putting these events.

Local News

