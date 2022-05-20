Waterways Ireland looks at expanding into glamping sites and EV charging

Waterways Ireland is exploring the idea of making some of its land available for camping, glamping motor home infrastructure, and EV charging.
Waterways Ireland has gone to tender for a feasibility study which will look as the "appropriateness and scale" of the potential campsite area.
Waterways Ireland holds significant property assets extending along the 1000 km waterways network including Leitrim.
The tender says, "The provision of Glamping and or Motorhome infrastructure along the inland waterways offers the potential to attract increased and diverse users to the waterways environment to experience both on-water and off-water recreational activities, including walking and cycling along our Greenway and Blueway routes."
The outcome of the study will help Waterways Ireland decide on future capital investments and works along their network. The appointed contractor will be required to assess 30-50 sites across Northern Ireland and Ireland including the canal networks through Leitrim.
