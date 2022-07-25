Ballinamore Post Office is looking for a new Postmaster

Have you ever thought about becoming a Postmaster?
An Post is advertising for a new contractor for their branch in Ballinamore, which is located beside SuperValu on Main Street.
A spokesperson for An Post informed the Leitrim Observer, "Our Postmaster in Ballinamore has indicated that he wants to quit the business later this year."
"We have advertised the contract and are currently working to assess applicants and put a new contractor in place."
Ballinamore's Post Office moved from High Street to the new purpose-built outlet beside SuperValu in 2016. The current Postmaster is Brian Gordon from Mohill.
