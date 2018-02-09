IT Sligo launches the first Architecture programme in the West of Ireland

IT Sligo has announced the introduction of a new undergraduate Architecture programme this September.

The B.Arch (Hons) in Architecture is in development with the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) and is the first of its kind in the West of Ireland.

The introduction of the course will help satisfy regional needs in this area, as the construction sector recovers.

Interest in architecture has surged in recent years and the image of the profession has been boosted partly in thanks to television programmes such as RTÉ’s Room to Improve.

IT Sligo has delivered undergraduate architectural design programmes for over two decades.

With two highly-popular courses in Interior Architecture and Design and Architectural Design, the new course is a continuation of IT Sligo’s forward-looking approach to architectural education.

The B.Arch (Hons) in Architecture is a Level 8, five-year, full-time honours programme.

The course aims to encourage students to develop an understanding of and sensitivity to historical, contextual and cultural influences on the practice of design in a local, national, and global context.

Bernadette Donohoe, Programme Chair of Architectural Design at IT Sligo said: “Our progressive approach to architectural education builds on an established tradition of delivering undergraduate architectural design programmes for the last 20 years. We aim to empower students with a core belief in the spirit of a region and a desire to make a positive difference.”

The introduction of the new programme has been welcomed by NOJI Architects, an award-winning architecture and design practice based in Sligo, which works on independent and collaborative projects throughout Ireland.

NOJI Architects Partner, Elizabeth Clyne said: "NOJI Architects fully support the creation of a Bachelor of Architecture course to the North Western region. It will lead to an increase in high-calibre students graduating and staying to work in the region. Architectural practices are always looking for the best degree-educated students to employ, now we have them on our doorstep.”

Applications to the B.Arch in Architecture are now open.

For programme details please see: https://www.itsligo.ie/ courses/barch-hons- architecture/