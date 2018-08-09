€5,000 grants for organisations working to reduce levels of domestic violence in Connacht

The Community Foundation for Ireland, through the Lifes2Good Foundation Fund is offering grants of up to €5,000 for organisations who are working on new projects to prevent or reduce levels of domestic violence in Connacht.

Organisations can apply for grants up until Friday week, August 17 through The Community Foundation for Ireland website.

Proposals should demonstrate an innovative, community-based approach with potential for development, expansion and possible roll-out in other areas. Projects may one or more of the following approaches, but other creative approaches will also be considered:

- Empowerment programmes for women and girls

- Programmes that tackle issues such as consent, respect, healthy and unhealthy relationships, coercive control

- Community leadership initiatives for women and girls

- Educative, informative and preventative work with men and boys

- Work that focuses on empowering survivors to bring about change in their lives (e.g. coping strategies, exit strategies, parenting strategies, life after domestic violence)

- Work that focuses on working with violent partners, to determine the factors that lead to violent or controlling behaviour and strategies to avoid/ prevent that violence

In order to find out more about the scheme’s priorities and to determine whether or not your organization/ project may be eligible to apply, visit www.communityfoundation.ie to find out more.