Keeping Leitrim in business - Your 5@5
The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.
While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).
Here are today's 5@5:
The Bush Hotel
071 9671000
Main street, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
www.bushhotel.com
Marius Takeaway
071 9640723
High Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim
www.marius-take-away.business.site
Yummy Asian Street Food
071 9640733
Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim
m.me/yummycarrick
Kellys Foodstore
071 9620029
Dublin Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
kellysfoodstore@kellysfoodstoreCkonshannon
The Olive Tree
071 9650525
Unit 4, Market Yard Centre, St. Georges Terrace, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Theolivetreecafe.ie
