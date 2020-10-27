Keeping Leitrim in business - Your 5@5

The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

Here are today's 5@5:

The Bush Hotel

071 9671000

Main street, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

www.bushhotel.com



Marius Takeaway

071 9640723

High Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

www.marius-take-away.business.site



Yummy Asian Street Food

071 9640733

Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

m.me/yummycarrick



Kellys Foodstore

071 9620029

Dublin Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

kellysfoodstore@kellysfoodstoreCkonshannon



The Olive Tree

071 9650525

Unit 4, Market Yard Centre, St. Georges Terrace, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Theolivetreecafe.ie

