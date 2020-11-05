Keeping Leitrim in business - Your daily Five@5

WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY

Claire McGovern

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

Keeping Leitrim in business - Your daily Five@5

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Leitrim and local businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepLeitrimInBusiness


Today's Five@5:

Gallagher Auctioneers
Landmark Court, Dublin Road, Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon,
071 9621000.

https://www.facebook.com/ gallagherAuctioneers/

www.gallagherproperty.com


Summer Hill Dental
Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon,
0719620700.

https://www.facebook.com/peterdoyledental

McManus Pharmacy
New Line, Manorhamillton,
0719820902.

https://www.facebook.com/ MacManuspharmacy-Cavan- 1082329801779525/

C & D Medical Hall
Mohill, Co. Leitrim,
0719631050
https://www.facebook.com/ canddmedicalhall

Leitrim Hardware
Carrick-on-Shannon,
0719621062.