Keep Leitrim in business - 5@5

The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

Here are today's 5@5:

Central Motors, Station Road, Mohill 071-96 31013 www.centralmotorsopel.ie

Drumshanbo Mart, Drumshanbo 071-96 41116 facebook drumshanbomart.ie



Allied Woodlands Ltd, Killybrone, Co. Monaghan Tel: 086-824 0420 www.forestry.ie



Parklawn Tree Services, Tremane, Roscommon Tel: 086-6077 307 www.parklawntreeservices.com

Joe Simon Ltd, Termon, Boyle Tel: 071-9662236 www.joesimon.ie









