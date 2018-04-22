For sale in one or more lots, farm and three bedroom home in south Leitrim

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents is offering buyers the opportunity to purchase this 3 bedroom farmhouse together with 17.36 hectares (approx 43 acres) of land.

The property is located in a quiet rural area midway between the towns of Carrigallen and Mohill.

Comprising a mix of agricultural/forestry land this property (Folio No: LM14476) offers excellent potential for any buyer to develop this dwelling and associated outbuildings into a modern family home.

Accommodation comprises; kitchen, living room and three bedrooms. Some of the many features include a large holding suitable for a variety of uses, numerous stone outbuildings, forestry premiums available and the option to purchase in one or more lots.

Viewing together with maps etc available through the sole selling agents, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore.

AMV: €210,000

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents for more detail on (071) 9645555.