Leitrim businesses advised not to ignore Brexit

As the Brexit date is approaching and the LEO office is interacting more with small businesses, we are finding that most businesses think Brexit will only affect them if they are selling goods or services into the UK.

This is not the case – many businesses underestimate the level of inputs into their business that come via the UK.

With the supply chains on the island of Ireland being so heavily integrated, a ‘Hard Brexit’ would be most disruptive to trade. Many businesses in border counties like Leitrim, rely on being able to trade seamlessly with their customers in Northern Ireland and it is difficult to imagine how they could be affected.

At this moment in time, in the absence of any agreement so far on the future trading relationship, businesses should prepare for the eventuality that the UK may 'crash out' of the EU in March 2019.

Local Enterprise Office Leitrim is here to help you prepare for Brexit and recommend the following:

Complete the Brexit Scorecard at https://www.prepareforbrexit.com

If you want to receive one to one advice on the possible impact of brexit on your business, contact us on 071 9650420 or email info@leo.leitrimcoco.ie You may be eligible to receive a Trading Online Voucher to create/update a website, giving you an online presence and increasing your competitiveness

The LEAN programme is commencing in October – by participating in this programme, you will be guided through the technique of reducing waste in your business, by doing things quicker, better, cheaper. Email info@leo.leitrimcoco.ie to register on the programme.

Take the time to attend Brexit events in Leitrim planned for October. Sign up for regular updates from the Local Enterprise Office Leitrim by logging on to www.localenterprise.ie/leitrim and register for our newsletter. For appointments, please phone 071 9650420.