Leitrim registered over 65% increase in .ie domains

283 new .ie domains were registered in Leitrim in 2018, according to the latest .ie Domain Profile Report, published today by IE Domain Registry, the company that manages Ireland’s country domain, .ie.

The figure is a 65.5% percent year-on-year increase. Overall, new .ie domain registrations in Connacht in 2018 numbered 4,239, an almost 28% percent year-on-year increase.

Nationally, new .ie domain registrations grew by +29% year-on-year to 51,040. The total .ie domain database recorded 262,140 active domains at the end of 2018, up +10% on the previous year. Net growth for 2018, which measures .ie additions and deletions, was up +60% on 2017.

IE Domain Registry attributes the large year-on-year growth to the registration rule change implemented in March last year. It is now easier and faster to register a .ie domain.

Applicants only need to provide one document to prove identity and a connection to Ireland; this ensures the .ie namespace remains authentically Irish.

Returning customers do not need to re-submit any documents and can avail of a new ‘FastPass’ system.