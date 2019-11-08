Independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, describes moves to close Lanesboro Power Station as despicable

The ESB is turning its back on the midlands with its decision to close two power plants, a decision akin to act of treason, according to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The Roscommon-Galway TD has called on the Government to step in to ensure workers in the midlands and parts of the west of Ireland are afforded a just transition.

Fitzmaurice was reacting to the news that the ESB plans to close its West Offaly Power and Lough Ree Power plants at the end of 2020, once the current planning permissions expire.

Having undertaken a review of the options for both plants – after An Bord Pleanala rejected its application to transition the West Offaly Power plant from peat to biomass – the ESB claims that there is no viable business model beyond the end of 2020.

Commenting on the matter, Fitzmaurice said: “This Government needs to step in and ensure that workers in the midlands and the west of Ireland, particularly those in Bord na Mona, who depend on the power plants in Shannonbridge and Lanesboro for employment are afforded a just transition – as was promised to them.

“If a derogation has to be secured or legislation has to be passed to secure further planning permission for the plants from An Bord Pleanala, then so be it.

“We cannot just drop the hatchet on these plants and walk away. Rural communities across the midlands and parts of the west of Ireland depend on these stations for employment. Bord na Mona workers, hauliers, rural shops and many more will all be affected by the decision to close these plants,” he said.

Moving Goal Posts

Continuing, Fitzmaurice said: “This time last year we were talking about the fact that Bord na Mona was to continue harvesting peat until 2025. We were provided with glossy magazines and brochures detailing the companies plans for the future.

“But the goal posts seem to moving now on an almost daily basis.

“The move this morning to announce the closures was pre-planned; and it has been for sometime.

“As we speak, Bord na Mona staff are at a type of jobs fair detailing what opportunities may be available to them after life with Bord na Mona – as well as opportunities for upskilling.

“This was a well-planned and cynical move. It is another kick in the teeth for the midlands from this Government and state body, who seem to care very little for anything or anyone beyond the realms of the M50.

“The ESB’s contribution to the just transition fund is just a drop in the ocean when it comes to the implications of this morning’s announcement.

“The potential for an early exit from peat for electricity generation was discussed in the Dail this week, and yet Minister Richard Bruton never made reference to this.

“I am calling on the minister to come out and clarify exactly when he was made aware of today’s announcement.

“Today’s move can only be described as despicable,” he concluded.