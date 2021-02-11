Funding for 2021 Decade of Centenaries commemorative events

Leitrim County Council, in association with the Department of Tourism, Culture Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media wish to develop a programme of events to mark 2021 commemorative events around the county.

The key objective of the fund is to provide support for activities/projects that will contribute to 2021 commemorations in County Leitrim.

The fund is being administered by Leitrim County Council and the aim is to support commemorative initiatives in 2021, in remembrance of this complex and challenging period in our history and will also allow for advance planning of commemorative initiatives for 2022.

The aim of this commemorative funding is to ensure that proposed events for County Leitrim are commemorated in a respectful, measured and inclusive manner.

The terms of the scheme are based on guidelines issued by the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations.

There are two separate and distinct funding schemes available:

- Funding for local community groups registered with Leitrim County Council’s Public Participation Network (PPN), local cultural and sporting institutions and Tidy Towns Committees throughout County Leitrim to play their part by developing an event/project to mark the centenary.

-Funding to support artists and creatives in delivering community-led commemorative initiatives. Artists and Creatives are invited to submit a funding application which will interpret historical events and provide a platform to encourage reflection and consideration of the issues, both past and present.

In welcoming the launch of the funding, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County, Councillor Cllr Mary Bohan, said “this grant scheme is a great opportunity for community groups to organise initiatives in their localities which commemorates the many and varied events that occurred throughout our county during this complex period of our history.

“It is an opportunity to promote the rich history of our county to a wider audience and thereby create the environment to encourage future visitors to our county to explore this aspect of our heritage.”

Further information including guidance notes and application forms on both funding schemes are available on http://www.leitrimcoco.ie/

eng/News/, by emailing leitrimlibrary@leitrimcoco.

ie or by contacting Leitrim County Library by telephone on 071 9645582.

Closing date for applications is 4pm Wednesday, March 10.