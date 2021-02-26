Local Enterprise Week events for Leitrim businesses

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. has launched the full programme of events for Local Enterprise Week, which is taking place online from Monday, March 1 to Friday, March 5.

More than 200 virtual events are planned by the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, including Local Enterprise Office Leitrim, and these include training workshops, information webinars and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts, designed to help Ireland’s small businesses and those looking to start a new business in 2021.

Organised by Local Enterprise Office Leitrim and supported by Enterprise Ireland and Leitrim County Council, this year’s theme is ‘Making It Happen.’ Common topics across the week include starting a new business, resilience and recovery, the green economy, becoming ‘leaner’, exploring new markets, doing business online and the new trading relationship with the UK.

For the first time, Local Enterprise Week also includes ten ‘Spotlight’ events and these are open to every business across the country.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD is officially opening Local Enterprise Week at the first Spotlight event, the Green for Micro launch on March 1.

He said: “Local Enterprise Week will be entirely online this year, with over 200 events taking place. We’ve all had to do things a little differently because of the pandemic and I’ve no doubt that those participating will find this year’s week just as useful and interesting.

“Local Enterprise Week is the perfect opportunity to have a look at what help is available and find what works best for your business.”

Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise Office in Leitrim said: “Small businesses throughout Leitrim are being severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and many haven’t been able to trade fully since last year.

“That’s why initiatives like Local Enterprise Week are more important than ever as they showcase all the supports that are available to small businesses and start-ups now.

“As well as the ten ‘Spotlight’ events, we are offering a number of events over the five days of Local Enterprise Week.

“Our advice to all local businesses and to those with a business idea, is to have a look at the events taking place by visiting LocalEnterprise.ie/leitrim and to book early.”

Local Enterprise Week is an annual initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by Enterprise Ireland, local authorities and the Government of Ireland.