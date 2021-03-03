Leitrim councillors back call for support for local media

Leitrim County Councillors have unanimously backed a resolution calling for support for local newspapers.

In correspondence Leitrim County Council received a copy of a resolution passed by Tipperary County Council last month.

In that Tipperary County Council “called on the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Catherine Martin TD, to consider providing extra supports to regional newspapers who provide an essential support to many communities including Co Leitrim during the Covid pandemic”.

Highlighting the correspondence, Cllr Enda McGloin proposed that Leitrim support a similar resolution be passed by Leitrim County Council.

He noted that local radio stations had benefited from support during the pandemic and said "there should be some form of support for local newspapers".

He asked that members back the resolution pointing out that newspapers are still providing an essential service, especially during the pandemic when there is a large amount of misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mary Bohan, added her support noting that staff had been furloughed in some local papers and adding it is "a very worthwhile motion".

Other councillors also added their support noting that it was essential that local media be able to continue to provide coverage of local events, meetings and news, especially during the pandemic.

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke also pointed out the “important part the Leitrim Observer plays” in continuing to provide a sense of connection for the Leitrim diaspora living around the world.

“Papers like the Leitrim Observer provide a very important link for them to home and I think that we should all support our local paper,” he said.