Call for Leitrim artists to apply for Small Sparks business project

Small Sparks is new part of Leitrim County Council’s Spark programme where artists can work with a Leitrim business of any size and function for three weeks.

There are no preconditions on what the artist (who may be from any arts discipline) might do, and it is not obligatory to have produced anything by the end of the project - although a materials budget is available if required.

While the programme allows for short, complete innovative and creative projects to happen, Small Sparks also acts as a feeder programme for Spark, a 6-month artist-in-residence programme developed by Leitrim County Council’s Arts Office and Local Enterprise Office for companies that are interested in collaborating with artists and promoting creativity within their organisation, and artists that are interested in working in different environments. Small Sparks however provides the opportunity for three companies and three artists that wouldn’t normally work together to dip their toe in the water, explore the opportunity, and to see what can be gained from doing so.

For artists, both Spark and Small Sparks provide the opportunity research and develop ideas inspired by the company, its people, and what they do there. For the company, these projects often engender great interest and involvement from management, staff and clients/customers, pointing to different, creative and innovative paths, serving as a catalyst for new thinking.

Covid-19

From a practical perspective, much of this year’s Small Sparks programme will be conversations that happen over zoom and ideas and imagery that are emailed over and back between the artist and management and staff. Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, this will start to include some level of more conventional contact, but it’s not essential, and if necessary, the entire programme could be conducted under the current restrictions.

Artists wishing to apply for Small Sparks should email Leitrim County Council Arts Office to declare their interest in the programme. Artists who have declared their interest are invited to an on-line site visit where they will have the opportunity to meet with the arts office, management and staff at the three companies, leading to a better understanding of the programme and the company involved. While attendance at the site visit is not essential to make an application, it is strongly advised that applicants do so.

To declare your interest in SPARK, simply email: arts@leitrimcoco.iebefore midnight on Friday 28th May 2021.

The residency persiod runs from July - October and there are artist and material fees.

