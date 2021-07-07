Unexpected deferral of Communions, Confirmations and Baptisms impacting Leitrim families and businesses

Castledermot communions for tomorrow are cancelled

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The unexpected news that Communions, Confirmations and Baptisms should not go ahead came as a surprise last week, not merely for the families with children who had been hoping to take part in these ceremonies, but also for the religious leaders, who only learned of the deferral in comments made by the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar in an interview.
Concerns about parties after such events and the possible impact of this on the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 were cited as the reasons behind the decision. However, clergy and families criticised the lack of consultation and the late stage of cancellation with some services expected to take place this week.
With weddings and funerals now allowing up to 50 in attendance, parents and clergy said that they could not understand why celebrations such as Baptisms, could not continue to be held. 
Local businesses booked to produce cakes for these events were also left facing a “devastating” July and August.
Bits N Bytes bakery in  Carrick-on-Shannon said that “to say we are devastated by the announcement of cancelling communions and confirmations is an understatement. 
“As you all know I have been booked out for July and turned away customers and now looks like my month is ruined.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie