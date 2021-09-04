McNiffe’s Bakery - Made in the heart of Leitrim

McNiffe’s Bakery is a family run business based in the Food Hub, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, specialising in the manufacture and supply of the best-selling range of mouth-watering Irish Boxty since the 1980s.

Made to a unique family recipe handed down through three generations, McNiffe's take great pride in their award winning authentic Boxty recipes that bring the true taste of Leitrim to customers all over Ireland and further afield.

Leitrim natives living all over the world comment on the authentic taste of McNiffe’s Boxty and the genuine “Taste of Home” it provides.

It is no surprise to see McNiffe’s Boxty regularly featuring in the suitcases of locals travelling abroad as well as satisfied tourists returning home with gifts from their visit to Ireland.

The recognition and popularity of McNiffe’s Boxty has spread rapidly since the 1980s throughout Ireland, the UK, USA and further afield with a fan base now consisting of both local and international Boxty enthusiasts alike.

McNiffe’s Boxty has seen a surge in popularity due to its unique and delicious family recipe, excellent nutritional profile (100% plant-based, fat free, no added sugar, Vegan friendly, no artificial colours or flavours… just 3 simple main ingredients - Real Irish potato, flour and a sprinkle of salt) and versatility of use for numerous meal occasions.

It is not unusual to see Boxty now being used to elevate various dishes or being used as a replacement for bread or doughs, thus beginning the advent of Boxty pizzas, Boxty canapes, Boxty chips or toasted Boxty sandwiches as now commonplace meals.

McNiffe’s Boxty is stocked in selected SuperValu, Tesco, Spar, Gala, Mace and Centra stores, as well as many independents, convenience, delicatessens, and butchers nationwide and are happy to be launching in Dunnes Stores Nationwide from 1st September 2021.

For a full retailer listing or to order online for next day home delivery please visit their website on www.mcniffesboxty.com.

Visit McNiffe’s Boxty on Facebook www.facebook.com/mcniffesboxty or Instagram www.instagram.com/mcniffesboxty for more info.