05/09/2021

Products of the highest quality from Blakes Always Organic

Leitrim Observer reporter

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Blakes Always Organic is a small organic food company based at the Food Hub Drumshanbo.
They specialise in only organic food products of the highest quality and manufacture their Natural Kefir in Drumshanbo.
They also have three coffee varieties roasted in Carrick-on-Shannon and more recently have commenced selling an Organic Vintage Raw Mill Cheddar which is matured in Drumshanbo.
The company employs four people and distributes to a range of outlets throughout County Leitrim.
It features nationally in Supervalu’s Food Academy, and also supply Independent Supermarkets and Health Food stores throughout out Ireland.
The founders are very grateful for the support of retailers and restaurants in the county.
The list of outlets where you can buy the produts include:
Beirne’s of Battlebridge
Supervalu, Carrick on Shannon
Fresh Today, Carrick on Shannon
Supervalu, Ballinamore
The Oarsman
Fresh Today, Ballinamore
Spar, Kinlough
Cheese To Please, Carrick-on -Shannon Farmers Market
Ard NaHoo Eco Retreat
Centra, Carrigallen
Gala, Drumshanbo
Centra, Drumshanbo
Supervalu, Manorhamilton
The Parlour Café, Carrigallen

