10/09/2021

Made in Leitrim - Linchen Ceramics

Bairbre Kennedy of Linchen ceramics

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Bairbre Kennedy grew up in Carrick-on-Shannon and trained in the renowned Pottery Skills Course in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. After more than twenty years of experience working for English and Irish potteries, Bairbre returned home to Leitrim in 2017.

She decided to set up Lichen Ceramics pottery in The Leitrim Sculpture Centre in Manorhamilton.

Bairbre uses her extensive ceramic experience to design and create her distinctive, lightweight and colourful pottery.
Each piece is created on her potter’s wheel. This allows her to create her mugs so thin you will be surprised how light they are when you pick them up. As soon as you use one you won’t want to drink out of anything else.
“There is enough all white pottery in the world, I want to use all the other colours.” From her vibrant blues and earthy heather purples to her pink glaze you can see her love of colour. Lichen Ceramics tableware is available in four distinctive colourways, Blue, Lichen, Heather and Pink on her website https://lichenceramics.ie/

The ethos of Bairbre’s pottery is simple, she believes that “Functional ceramics should fulfil its purpose without being limited by it”. Pottery can be functional and still be a joy to hold and use. We all have busy lives so all her Lichen Ceramics pottery is microwave and dishwasher safe.

