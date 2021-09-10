Search

10/09/2021

Made in Leitrim - Rainbow Candles

Made in Leitrim - Rainbow Candles

Rainbow Candles

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Rainbow candles was founded in 1985 by Pete Kern in an old farmhouse just outside the picturesque village of Dromahair in Co. Leitrim.
In 1995 Rainbow candles became a member of Irish guild of master craftsmen.  Handmade in Dromahair, Co Leitrim, Rainbow Candles are naturally fragrant with a delicious pure beeswax scent, a long burn time and produce a beautiful clean flame.
No chemicals are used in the production of these handcrafted candles. They are a completely natural product.
Beeswax is a renewable resource that honey bees produce to make comb for storing honey and pollen and for rearing their brood. The hexagonal honeycomb cells produced are an amazing architectural feature. Pure beeswax candles are made by dipping inner core and then hand rolling sheets of beeswax.
Light up your home with these gorgeous Leitrim candles. This beautiful range of uniquely scented pure beeswax candles make very affordable little gifts.
However, the desired aroma and charm of beeswax, as well as many of its unique health advantages come actually from the natural “contaminants” — honey, propolis and pollen.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media