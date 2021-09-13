Maxi Zoo unveils new Sligo store at official opening

Staff at the official opening
On Thursday, September 9th the red ribbon was cut as Maxi Zoo, Ireland’s largest pet retailer officially opened its 21st store in Sligo Retail Park, the first of two new stores in the retailer’s expansion into the West of Ireland.
Offering more than 8,000 products in its new 7,000 square foot store, the people of Sligo and neighbouring counties now have even more choice when it comes to shopping for their pets. Maxi Zoo is the leading speciality retailer for animal food and accessories in Ireland and Europe, offering exclusive brands as well as personal consultations for pet owners
Maxi Zoo celebrated the opening of their 21st store with a fun-filled day for its newest customers with everything from family-friendly entertainment, a photo booth and lots of exciting prizes. Customers also got a chance to meet the team at Maxi Zoo, with the store opening creating 15 new jobs.
Sligo’s Lord Mayor Arthur Gibbons who attended the event said “‘This is a good news story for Sligo, and I would like to commend everyone associated with its delivery. Sligo is designated as a ‘Growth Centre’ under the National Development Plan, and as the local economy grows post-covid, we look forward to welcoming more businesses and jobs to Sligo.’”
Maxi Zoo is located in unit 2, Sligo Retail Park and to view their opening hours, visit maxizoo.ie
