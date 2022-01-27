Did you set up a website during the pandemic? Leitrim's online presence grows

Businesses in Leitrim built websites and online stores in direct response to locked-down economy, according to .IE, Ireland’s country domain manager.

.IE CEO reports, “Leitrim businesses are investing in new websites, integrating e-commerce technology, and making use of productivity-enhancing tools all year round because they now recognise the huge role they play in profitability and customer acquisition.”

Businesses, organisations, clubs, and individuals across Leitrim registered 270 new .ie domains in 2021, according to new figures from .IE, Ireland’s country domain manager.

The number represents 30.4% growth in new .ie domain registrations in Leitrim compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The 2021 .IE Domain Profile Report, which explores and analyses the .ie database, shows that 6,051 new .ie domains were registered in Connacht and 57,530 on the island of Ireland, making 2021 the second-best year on record for new .ie domain registrations. As of 31 December 2021, there was a total of 330,108 .ie domains in the database.

According to the 2021 .IE Domain Profile Report, for most of last year, the rate of new .ie domain registrations largely reflected Government lockdown policy.

“In the months of 2021 when Ireland was in strict lockdown and non-essential retail was closed, new .ie domain registrations surged,” said David Curtin, Chief Executive of .IE.

However, the pandemic’s link to new .ie domain registrations appeared to ‘decouple’ in August as .ie domain registrations once again increased despite the Government’s accelerated reopening plans.

“We believe this decoupling occurred when it did because the Irish economy has, for the most part, exited the ‘acute response’ phase of the pandemic. Businesses have factored-in the uncertainty of restrictions and reduced trading ability to their commercial operations and planning.

“SMEs are also no longer simply reacting to the pandemic. Instead, consumer behaviours are changing, and SMEs are changing with them. Businesses in Leitrim and across Ireland are investing in new websites, integrating e-commerce technology, and making use of productivity-enhancing tools all year round because they now recognise the huge role they play in profitability and customer acquisition.”