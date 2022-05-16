Leitrim publicans urged to sign up to the first ever apprenticeship

Leitrim publicans have been urged to sign up to the first ever apprenticeship to train a new generation of bar managers, launched to tackle the crippling shortage of hospitality staff.

The three-year degree course, backed by State and employer funding, has been officially unveiled.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Griffith College, with the support of Solas, the state agency for further education, have joined forces to reverse the pub sector’s post-Covid struggle to retain staff.

A Fáilte Ireland survey released in February indicated that as many as nine out of ten hospitality businesses have problems recruiting staff, with many employers linking the shortage to a lack of training.

VFI Chief Executive, Paul Clancy, says the Apprenticeship, available nationwide through Griffith College, will be critical to addressing the issue.

“At a time when staff recruitment is cited as the number one issue for the hospitality business, this degree will play a vital role in retaining key personnel,” he said.

The Bar Manager Apprenticeship Degree is a work-based learning programme in which apprentices will be able to work, earn and learn to become fully-qualified bar managers.

Students already working in the bar trade are sponsored by their employer to develop the broad range of skills necessary to operate at the highest level in the industry, spending one day a week in lectures over three years.

School leavers with experience in the bar trade and career changers are also eligible.

Employers are eligible for a grant, per registered apprentice, and applications are now open for the September intake. Employers can register interest at:

https://content.griffith.ie/ bar-management-expression-of- interest-employer