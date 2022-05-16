Bolt to launch its first Irish electric bike service in Sligo

Bolt will launch its first Irish electric bike service in Sligo at the beginning of June. Representatives discussed the 100 bike pilot scheme for the town at today’s ‘Let’s Play Sligo’ event to mark National Bike Week.

Sligo has been one of the leading regional proponents of sustainable transport options and sees potential for commuting, recreation and tourism alike. The pilot will kick off in the coming weeks and will trial a range of parking options to both provide flexibility and ease of use for cyclists and ensure the scheme is mindful of pedestrians and other road users. This includes an investment by Bolt in lasting bike parking infrastructure for Sligo.

Bolt is a leading European mobility champion operating a range of services including e-bikes, e-scooters, ride-hailing and car clubs for over 100m people across 170 cities. The company currently operates ride-hailing taxi services in Dublin and Cork and is seeking to bring electric bikes and in time, electric scooters to cities and towns across Ireland. The launch in Sligo comes as part of a wider push for Bolt to deploy 16,000 e-bikes across Europe in 2022, following a recent fundraise.

Head of Public Policy for Ireland at Bolt, Aisling Dunne, said, “Sligo is an ideal town in which to launch Bolt’s e-bikes in Ireland; with the growing university, recently increased investment in cycling infrastructure and real public support for making sustainable choices. We’re excited to support a forward-thinking council determined to provide alternatives to private car use.

We know from Bolt research that only 1 in 10 Irish car owners currently see themselves being able to give up their private vehicle. According to Sligo’s Vision 2030 survey, cycling constituted only 1% of transport for those attending education or work and only 2% in Sligo Town. We need to do more to help people make that change for the many short and accessible journeys made every day. Alternative options like electric bikes and shared micromobility services such as electric scooters are a crucial part of forming an ecosystem, which will change habits, improve air quality and translate into less congestion.”

The Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Councillor, Paul Taylor, said, “This is an excellent initiative which will enable us to promote the many benefits of sustainable travel to the people of County Sligo, and I would like to commend the Project Team for bringing it to fruition.”

Sligo County Council Chief Executive, Martin Lydon, said, “I expect the shared electric bike scheme to be hugely popular, and will provide the impetus for this Council to explore and introduce further sustainable travel initiatives in the future.”

How to rent a Bolt e-bike

To rent a Bolt e-bike, users need the Bolt app, available on app stores, and a payment card tied to an account.

Follow these steps to start riding a Bolt e-bike:

Open the app and tap on the e-bike icon to locate your closest bike;

Scan the QR code on the bike to unlock it;

Carefully read through the safety tips;

When you’re ready to roll, push off and go!

Bolt is the most affordable provider of shared electric bikes, thanks to having low rates and no unlock fee. The per-minute rental price is the lowest on the market at just 0.15 EUR/minute during the launch campaign.

About Bolt e-bikes

Bolt e-bikes have been designed with a clear focus on safety. Solid rear and front wheel drum brakes help control the speed efficiently. Puncture-proof pneumatic tyres translate into better grip and durability.

The e-bike is also equipped with a functional dashboard providing information about speed, battery level and speed zones, showing the user all the information needed to enjoy the ride. Riders can also charge their mobile phones with the bike’s wireless phone charger conveniently located on the handlebar. Bolt e-bikes are equipped with high-precision GPS which helps users find the bikes easily on the street.

Bolt has also launched the in-app cognitive reaction test which aims to prevent users from riding an e-bike or scooter while intoxicated. If a customer ‘fails’ the test the app encourages them to choose other means of transport e.g. taxi. The test is an added safety layer designed to protect both riders and pedestrians.

The new e-bike model introduced by Bolt has a long lifespan of up to 5 years, which makes it highly sustainable. The e-bike is also produced from 100% recyclable aluminium. Integrating a swappable battery in the e-bike’s design results in fewer operations needed for battery charging. This translates into a decreased overall carbon footprint since the e-bikes do not need to be frequently transported to a warehouse for charging. The high capacity battery additionally offers a range of up to 90 km per charge.

The e-bike also features beginner modes permitting max speeds of up to 15 km per hour, which can be activated in the Bolt app. Geo-fencing technology enables the prevention of high speeds in designated ‘go-slow’ zones where pedestrian footfall may be high, such as O’Connell Street and Rockwood Parade.