Trinity College approves research programme into Leitrim planning issues

Trinity College Dublin has approved a research programme with Leitrim County Council and the EPA on the issue of one-off rural planning.



The issue of planning permission and the infamous T-Test has caused considerable frustration in Leitrim for the past decade.

87% of soils in Leitrim fail to meet EPA standards for effective waste percolation - with just a handful of new homes granted planning in the county each year.



Cllr Sean McGowan sought an update on the programme. He said one-off planning is “the biggest issue in Leitrim.”

He said a solution is needed urgently and these plans are “moving painstakingly slowly.”

The Council outlined, “The programme will focus on using a small number of existing council owned sites to test on site assessment options later this month.



“Willow evapotranspiration systems will be assessed as nature-based solutions for on-site wastewater treatment in low permeability areas.

“This project is centred on the upgrading of existing systems on a number of selected local authority housing sites as against greenfield locations in order to shorten the timescale of the project to have the ability to provide meaningful outcome within the parameters of the research programme and to maintain the project within additional provisions of the relevant Code of Practice.



“The CCMA also have a working group ongoing examining the potential of updating the existing surface

water discharge licence process in the context of single houses.

“This Working Group will submit their proposals to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage when complete.”

Cllr Sean McGowan welcomed the news and said hopefully positive results will be available shortly.