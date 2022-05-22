Leitrim's Shed Distillery attends Tourism Ireland’s events in Spain

Shauna Moran, The Shed Distillery; Susan Bolger, Tourism Ireland; and HE Frank Smyth, Irish Ambassador to Spain, at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Una Velada Irlandesa’ event in Madrid.
Leitrim was promoted to more than 50 top Spanish tour operators, travel agents and airline representatives, as well as to influential travel journalists – at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Una Velada Irlandesa’ (meaning ‘An Irish Evening’) events in Madrid and Barcelona this week.
Eight (8) tourism companies from Ireland – including The Shed Distillery (based in Drumshanbo) – took part in the ‘Una Velada Irlandesa’ events, promoting and selling their products and services to the Spanish travel professionals in attendance. The events also provided an opportunity to highlight what’s new and exciting around Ireland to the Spanish travel journalists in attendance. Tourism Ireland’s message was that Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome back Spanish visitors.
Siobhan McManamy, Acting Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We’re really pleased that so many key Spanish travel professionals and journalists took the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Madrid and Barcelona this week. Our ‘Una Velada Irlandesa’ events provided a really valuable opportunity for our partners to showcase their product and connect with the influential Spanish travel professionals. The aim was to highlight the many things to see and do, and all that is new and exciting, on a holiday in Ireland in 2022.”
