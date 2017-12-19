Christmas deadlines

The following are the deadlines for notes for the Leitrim Observer papers over the Christmas period.

Send news/notes/pics no later than lunch time on Thursday, 21st for paper published Wednesday, Dec 27th.

Send news/notes/pics no later than lunch time on Thursday 28th, for paper published Wednesday, Jan 3rd.

In relation to advertising the deadline for paper Wednesday, Dec 27th is Thursday, December 21st at 1pm.

The deadline for advertising for paper Wednesday, Jan 3rd is 1pm Thursday, December 28.

However please note that memoriams and acknowledgements for this issue must be with us no later than 1pm this Thursday, December 21st.

On behalf of everyone in the Leitrim Observer, the editor would like to wish all our readers, contributors and advertisers a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year. Thank you for all your support.