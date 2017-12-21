Leitrim doctor addresses the issue of the 8th Amendment

The following is a letter sent to the Leitrim Observer by Carrick-on-Shannon doctor Judy Ceannt.

Madam,

One of the proposals of the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th Amendment is that GP-led abortions should be available up to 12 weeks without restrictions. This shocked me.

According to the Irish Times, having seen a doctor, a three day wait would be required after which an abortion pill would be provided. What is the time for counselling? Are we even allowed to do so?

Life is God given and it is precious. How could I work as a doctor, providing a 6 week check on mothers and babies at one consultation (always a joy) and at another prescribing an abortion pill to terminate a baby's life in the womb for no other reason than that it is not wanted. This dichotomy would eat away at me. If I was younger, I would consider leaving Ireland or General Practice.

What about my conscience? How could I stand before God when "I have done that what you see to be wrong?" (Ps 51:4).

For late abortions, will nurses have the right to follow their conscience and not be obliged to assist? Will they be discriminated against? An experienced Swedish midwife took a case to the European Court as refusing to be involved with abortions, she was considered unemployable as a midwife in Sweden.

The final report of the Oireachtas Committee will be published on December 20th. The Taoiseach has committed to a referendum in June in which case a Bill will have to be published by February 2018. Why the rush? The people need time to consider what they truly believe: what the real issues are and not be rushed into such an important referendum.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Judy Ceannt

GP Carrick-on-Shannon