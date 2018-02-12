EuroMillions fever gripping Leitrim as Tuesday’s Jackpot rolls to an incredible €140 million

If the numbers come up for an Irish ticketholder for Tuesday’s mind-blowing €140million EuroMillions jackpot they would become the biggest National Lottery winner Ireland has ever seen.

And a win would see a lucky Irish player instantly catapulted to number 111 in the Irish Rich list, sharing the spot with MMA legend Conor McGregor!

Their new found wealth would also see them sitting on the list ahead of singer Enya (€135m); actor Liam Neeson (€122m); retailer Ben Dunne (€115) and previous EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara (€105 million)

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: “This is an incredible amount of money. A winner could fulfill all their wildest dreams and have plenty to share with their loved ones if they win this life-changing nine figure sum.”

The spokesperson added: “The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since the last jackpot winner of €38.9 million and the winning ticket on that occasion was was sold to a family syndicate in Malahide, Co. Dublin last December.

"There have been 12 Irish EuroMillion jackpot winners in the history of the game. And Ireland is on a EuroMillions roll at the moment with three jackpot winners and 31 EuroMillions Plus wins in 2017, a record since the game began in 2004. This year alone there have been five Irish EuroMillions Plus wins - so we are hoping the luck of the Irish continues on Tuesday night.”

“We are advising players to play early to avoid queues. You can buy your tickets in store, at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”