Wedding awards for Leitrim

WeddingsOnline Awards were announced at the Citynorth Hotel, Gormanston, Co. Meath last night

The following are the Leitrim winners:

WeddingsOnline Award for Venue Co-Ordinator of the Year – Imelda Scally – The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

WeddingsOnline National Award for Bridalwear Supplier of the Year – Padanee Bridal Couture and Consultancy, Carrick-on-Shannon.

WeddingsOnline National Award for Hen and Stag Supplier of the Year - The Courtyard Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon.