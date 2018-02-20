Wedding awards for Leitrim
WeddingsOnline Award for Venue Co-Ordinator of the Year – Imelda Scally – The Landmark Hotel, pictured l-r: Jonathan Bryans (WeddingsOnline), Imelda Scally, Matthew McDonagh and Lisa Cannon .
WeddingsOnline Awards were announced at the Citynorth Hotel, Gormanston, Co. Meath last night
The following are the Leitrim winners:
WeddingsOnline Award for Venue Co-Ordinator of the Year – Imelda Scally – The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.
WeddingsOnline National Award for Bridalwear Supplier of the Year – Padanee Bridal Couture and Consultancy, Carrick-on-Shannon.
WeddingsOnline National Award for Hen and Stag Supplier of the Year - The Courtyard Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon.
