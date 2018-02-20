Threw Mosses basket with baby lying in it

Daniel McGreevy, Garvlough, Carrick-on-Shannon pleaded guilty to a number of offences that occurred on November 4 and/or 5 2017 at the same address when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week for arraignment.

Mr McGreevy entered a guilty plea to two charges of assault causing harm; production of an article capable of serious harm and endangerment.

In relation to the endangerment charge, Mr McGreevy is accused of creating a substantial risk of death or serious injury to a baby by throwing a Moses Basket he was lying in out the front door.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned matters for sentencing until May. Mr McGreevy was remanded in custody in relation to the offences.

Judge Aylmer instructed a probation report be prepared in relation Mr McGreevy.