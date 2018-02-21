12-year-old Aughavas student named Leitrim champion speller

Eason is delighted to announce Rory O’Connell as the winner of the Leitrim County Spelling Bee, which took place in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

12-year-old Rory from Annaduff National School, came out on top against seven other spelling enthusiasts and will now be entered into the Connacht Provincial Spelling Bee final at the end of May. The 6th class student is an avid reader and especially loves reading the Harry Potter books.

The Eason Spelling Bee encourages kids throughout the country to practice their spelling, to read more and strives to instil greater confidence when it comes to literacy and spelling, from a young age.

Each year the competition begins with registered schools hosting their own in-school Bee competitions, to find their school champion. From there, the Eason Spelling Bee team hits the road to host the County Final Bees, which then leads to four Provincial Finals. The All-Ireland Final will take place in June 2018, where the champion speller will be crowned.

The winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500. The Spelling Bee winner will be awarded a goody bag full of books worth €500 and the prestigious title of the 2018 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

