Leitrim CCTV project expected to begin in late spring

Chairperson of Carrick-on-Shannon Public CCTV Initiative, Joe Dolan, is confident the project will be operational in late spring or early summer.

Mr Dolan said the target of €70,000 required from the community contribution has not only been reached but exceeded by a modest increment which will fund probably increase coverage, contingency and future maintenance.

Authorisation of the Garda Commissioner has been informally approved and written confirmation, required to draw grant aid, is pending.

Adverts with invitations to tender will issue in approximately late March/early April and a period of c. 3 weeks will be required to process tenders and a further 2/3 weeks to appoint a contractor. On this basis works which should only take c.2 weeks should commence by early/mid May.