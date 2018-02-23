The Curse of the Button Accordion coming to Leitrim

Comedian Sharon Mannion has written a hilarious show based on her worries, fears and adventures growing up in a Roscommon village and it visits The Dock on Thursday, March 1 as part of a national tour.

Sharon is an actor, comedian and writer originally from Co. Roscommon. She is best known for her role as ‘ Concepta’ in the RTE2 hit comedy, ‘Bridget & Eamon’ and for her work on ‘Republic Of Telly’, as the regular roving news reporter and one half of popular duo ‘The Receptionists’. Last year, she wrote and performed with The Nualas on their ‘Lock Up Your Husbands’ Spring tour.

The scene is set when Sharon receives the gift of a shiny button accordion, Sharon is thrust into the local limelight. But things soon turn sour, when she starts to wonder if Frank the Accordion might have her cursed.

Will she live up to the expectations of her ex-showband star father and her Midwest FM radio-loving mother?

What is not in question is the hilarity of this show.

It premiered to standing ovations at Roscommon Arts Centre last year so it is sure that t0 be a very enjoyable night out for all those who attend.

‘Faultless performance’ **** The Reviews Hub

Tickets are available now on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie