Tributes paid to Leitrim nurses and doctors who have gone beyond the call of duty to care for patients

Health workers, including nurses and doctors, members of the civil defence, gardai and many others have been braving the weather conditions to day to make sure everyone is looked after and safe.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has paid tribute to them saying "I want to pay tribute today to our outstanding health service staff all over the country for their incredible dedication and commitment.

"They are going to huge efforts to keep vital services open and ensure patients are looked after in very difficult conditions. From across Ireland I have heard stories today of health care workers walking to work, staying past their shifts, sleeping in hospitals overnight, and going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure their patients get the care they need.

"I would also like to thank our paramedics for transporting patients in very difficult conditions, Civil Defence staff for helping deliver crucial medication and the Defence Forces for transferring dialysis patients and medicines, as well as helping our dedicated health staff to get to work safely.

"Let us all support our committed health care staff by ensuring we keep emergencies for emergencies.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to people to check in on your vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours, when it’s safe to do so, to make sure they are well and warm."