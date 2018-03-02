Keith Barry's show in Leitrim has been rescheduled

Due to the severe weather conditions, Keith Barry has cancelled his show at the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon due to take place this Saturday, 3rd March.

The hotel is advising people to please retain their tickets as the show has been rescheduled to Friday, 16th March and all tickets are valid for that show.

"We regret any inconvenience that this may cause, however a priority must be given to people's health and safety. Thank you for your understanding. Should you have any further questions please contact your ticket provider," the hotel advises.