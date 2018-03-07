Gardai investigating assaults in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim gardai have confirmed they are investigating two assaults that occurred in Carrick-on-Shannon in the early hours of Sunday morning last, March 4.

The injured males were detected by Gardai on public order duty in the town. One of the injured parties was discovered at Main Street while the other was found at Bridge Street.

The injured parties were interviewed by Gardai and confirmed they had been assaulted by unknown males.

Investigations are ongoing into these matters and anyone who may have witnessed either assault is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station at (071) 9650510.