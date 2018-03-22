Chance to meet your neighbours
Coffee morning in aid of local national school
Coffee morning in aid of Kilnagross National School.
The Kilnagross National School Coffee Morning will be held on Palm Sunday, March 25 in Kiltoghert Community Centre.
The event will run from 11am to 1pm.
This is a great opportunity to sit down and have a cuppa with neighbours and friends. Last year was a tremendous success and it is hoped that this year will be even better again.
All are welcome to attend this important fundraiser in aid of the local school.
