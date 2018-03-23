New Shannon-Erne Waterway Opening Hours 2018

Waterways Ireland have announced revised opening hours for the locks on the Shannon-Erne Waterway. The changes in operating hours will be seen in the early and late shoulder seasons only.

29-March -16 May - 9am-6pm

17th May - 12th Sept - 9am-8pm

12th Sept -31 Oct - 9am-6pm (tbc)

The revised operating hours in the early and late season reflects usage pattern recorded by Waterways Ireland.

Throughout the season a minimum of two water patrollers will be working along the Waterway to ensure that customer services can be provided as swiftly as possible.

For more information contact the SEW Operations Team in Carrick on 071 9650642.