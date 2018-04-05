Jazz and family fun at The Dock

The Dock will welcome Irish Jazz legend Hugh Buckley to the venue for a concert with his quartet on Saturday, April 7.



Dublin born and based, Hugh Buckley is a self-taught guitarist, composer, arranger, educator and author. He has performed throughout Europe, the U.S., Argentina and China, working as a sideman and also leading his own groups.



In a career that has seen him play with some of the world’s leading Jazz musicians, Hugh has also found time to produce albums for singers like Ronnie Drew and to work on projects with writer Roddy Doyle.

His concert at The Dock will feature his interpretations of many jazz classics as well as some of his own compositions. He will be joined by a super group of musicians Phil Ware on piano, Dan Bodwell on bass and Dominic Mullan on drums.



It is rare to hear jazz of this quality outside of major festivals like Cork Jazz so if you are a fan of the genre we would highly recommend that you come along and enjoy the show.



Tickets are available now from The Dock Box Office on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie



Let your kids explore the joys of mark making, collage and drawing.



There will be lots of fun and adventure to be had as parents and kids travel and explore the joys of mark making, collage and drawing across a huge canvas in a fun filled session with Wayne O'Connor at The Dock on Friday, April 6 from 11am to 12.30pm.



There are many ways that we can make drawings and images. Simple lines repeated, shapes echoed, filling and erasing all help us make our own mark. In Wayne’s fun filled workshop participants will be exploring different ways of making in a playful way allowing them to find their own way of drawing.



Wayne O Connor is originally from Wexford, but has since made Sligo his home and taken part in a variety of exhibitions there. Working predominantly in Pen and Ink but branching out towards Digital Art platforms in recent years, Wayne's work is inspired by his interests in Sci-fi, Fantasy and Myth. In recent years his work has been published in magazines, Role-playing game books and most recently Wayne has worked as a concept character designer on a variety of board-games launched in the United States, Europe and Russia. He has facilitated a vast number of workshops across a broad spectrum of ages mainly focused on areas of drawing and painting.



The Dock’s Family Fun days are for children aged 5 + and their parents or guardians. Adults must accompany children for the duration of the workshop.



Booking required as places are limited. Don't forget to book the adult's place as well! Call 0719650828 or go on line at www.thedock.ie

