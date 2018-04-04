Exhibition of new work by Daniel Chester to launch in Sligo's Hamilton Gallery

An exhibition of new work by Dromahair based artist Daniel Chester will open on Thursday, April 5 at the renowned Hamilton Gallery Sligo.



This is the first solo show Daniel is having with this gallery and the first solo show in Sligo town since 2016.



'The Ethereal Space' consists of 11 paintings that focus primarily on the landscapes of North Leitrim.



All paintings are on aluminium sheets and as Daniel explains, “The choice of aluminium as a medium in which to paint on is deliberate one, although this material is not one of traditional use I find its coldness and dampness a direct connection to the landscapes and subjects I choose to paint.



“The aluminium also enables me as an artist to show the process of painting such as brushstrokes and additional liquids.



“Each work is very much a unique piece as the experimental development can much change with each painting.”



Describing the inspiration behind his work Daniel said, “The notion of finding the ethereal elements within these landscapes is my current challenge.



“As a painter I am fascinated in the relationship between finding my own solitude within the landscape while also trying to understand the historical meaning of the sublime in landscape painting.”



Daniel is part of the Creative Frame programme run in conjunction with the Leitrim Arts office.



Chester has exhibited throughout Ireland and abroad, with a number of recent solo and group shows such as “The Land is Ours” solo show in Luan Gallery, Athlone; “Seeing is believing” in Sol Art Gallery, Dublin; “North by Northwest, in Kings House, Boyle Arts Festival; VUE RHA Dublin 2016.



Daniel has been awarded a number of visual arts bursaries and recently was solo award winner for the Cairde Visual Award 2016, Model Arts Centre Award 2016.



The Show runs from April 5-28 and will be free to the public on a daily basis.