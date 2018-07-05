Massive fundraising weekend in Leitrim planned for Step West charity

A massive fundraising weekend is being planned to help raise much needed funds for Step West.

The charity aims to fund a bionic exoskeleton for use by those with limited mobility in the West of Ireland. Step West is the brainchild of Kathleen O'Connor, who has MS and used an exoskeleton unit to take her first steps in 21 years in late 2015.

Her experience inspired her to try and fundraise to bring this technology to the West of Ireland so that others can also benefit.

A number of fundraising events have been planned for Step West over the August Bank Holiday weekend including the EKSO Marathon Launch with guest speakers, a spinathon and bucket collections.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 3, 2018

EKSO Marathon Launch in The Orchard Room, The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon: this will include guest speakers and demonstrations of the exoskeleton. The event starts at 12pm and guest speakers are as follows:

- Jane Evans, Speak about Automated and Robotic Therapy Devices

- Alan Jackson Accuscience - a Division of Pharmed Group Ltd a short presentation about the exoskeleton.

- Dr Olive Lennon Guest Speaker UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science.

- Dr Marcin Uszynski MISCP, Senior Neurological Physiotherapist, MS Society of Ireland give a short presentation about Ekso/upright walking clinical benefits for MS Patients.

- Gerry McCabe will also demonstrate the use of the suit. Gerry privately owns a robotic machine called an Ekso Bionic suit supported by his wife Dolores the suit which allows him to walk without the use of his legs and he can attest to the benefits he derives from regularly walking.

There will also be special hamper draw on the day.



Saturday, August 4, 2018

Spinathon from 10am to 5pm at SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon and a bucket collection.

Sunday, August 5 and Monday, August 6

Across Sunday, August 5 and Monday August 6, there will be more fundraising through the bucket collection and spinathon by the Shannon.

You can make a donation to the Step West charity by their go fund me page www.gofundme.com/stepwest.

For further information contact organiser Kathleen O'Connor on kbeattie2@gmail.com or phone (087) 056 8248.