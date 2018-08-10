Disappointment with Irish Rail's refusal to increase morning services from Carrick-on-Shannon

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon has expressed his disappointment following the refusal by Irish Rail to consider providing an additional morning commuter service between Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo.

Deputy Scanlon wrote to Irish Rail following a substantial number of representations from people living in the Leitrim town, who commute to Sligo during the week.

“My office has been dealing with a significant number of queries from people living in Carrick-on-Shannon who work in Sligo. They have to drive every day, despite the fact that there is a train station in the town, which could be providing a commuter service”, said Deputy Scanlon.

“I recently wrote to Irish Rail outlining the situation and highlighting the fact that there are a number of trains parked at Sligo station on any given night, which could be utilised to provide the commuter service.

“Unfortunately Irish Rail says it is “not satisfied that the customer demand would offset the costs incurred”. However, it did indicate that it would re-visit the proposal at the next timetable review for the Sligo line.

“I will raise this issue again with Irish Rail to ensure that it does not slip off the agenda”.