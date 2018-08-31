Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed €131,000 in CLÁR funding to develop and upgrade play areas at Leitrim schools and clubs.

“This latest round of funding announced by my colleague Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, under the Clár Programme is being allocated to enhance play facilities at schools, clubs and local organisations.

“This is very welcome news for local communities in Leitrim. Mohill Community College has been allocated €50,000 in funding to upgrade its astro turf pitch; Bornacoola GAA club receives €36,000 for the provision of pedestrian crossing and speed safety signs at the GAA pitch; St. Naomh Brighid in Kilnagross gets €24,300 for a new basketball court while €20,700 goes to Largy National School for the upgrade of its playground/playing court.

“Today’s funding comes on top of €7.5m for 240 projects of this nature approved earlier this year, bringing to €9.1 million the total investment in these facilities under the CLÁR programme in 2018.More than 1,200 projects that have been supported by CLÁR funding since Minister Ring re-introduced the scheme in 2016.”

Read Also:

Search continues for Leitrim's latest lotto winner