Search continues for Leitrim's latest lotto winner

The search is ongoing for the winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 drawn on August 18.

The winning ticket was bought in McGowan's Spar in Kinlough but no claim has been made at lotto headquarters.

The winner has just 90 days to collect their prize and this means there are only 77 days for them to make their claim.

Have you checked your tickets?

