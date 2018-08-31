Search continues for Leitrim's latest lotto winner
The €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize still remains unclaimed. The ticket for the August 18 draw was bought in McGowan's Spar, Kinlough.
Have you checked your ticket?
The search is ongoing for the winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 drawn on August 18.
The winning ticket was bought in McGowan's Spar in Kinlough but no claim has been made at lotto headquarters.
The winner has just 90 days to collect their prize and this means there are only 77 days for them to make their claim.
