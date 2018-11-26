Senator Frank Feighan to seek place on FG General Election ticket in Roscommon-Galway

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has announced his intention to seek a party nomination to contest the next General Election in the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

“I intend seeking a party nomination at the Fine Gael selection convention for Roscommon/Galway, which will be held at the end of January 2019.

“In my twenty year political career to date, I have shown leadership on a range of issues such as Roscommon Hospital, the turfcutting issue, water quality and attracting investment into this region.

“I am also been privileged to be a member of the Good Friday Committee and the British Irish Parliamentary Association which continue to work tirelessly to promote and enhance relations on the island of Ireland and in the UK.

“I have never shirked my responsibility in tackling the most difficult of issues and I have a proven track record in delivering for this region.

“I want to use that extensive political experience as a Government politician to continue to deliver for people living in the Roscommon/Galway constituency.

“I have already been successful in two General Elections and I look forward to working towards securing a seat for Fine Gael in the next General Election.”

