Are you ready for the Carrick 'New Year, New You' Run and Walk?

Carrick Rowing Club are calling every runner, jogger, walker, buggy pusher and child around to join them at their annual ‘New Year New You’ annual 5k run/walk on Sunday the 13th of January starting at 11 o’clock, registration starting at 10am .

This is to raise much needed funds for the club as numbers are growing rapidly and boats and oars are in demand.

support would be greatly appreciated by the members of the club As with every year we will have our teas and coffees and home baked treats waiting at the finish line as well as the prizes.

We look forward to seeing you all there.